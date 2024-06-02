Tata Steel's UK Decarbonisation Plan: Job Cuts and Transition Concerns

NEW DELHI: The transition to low-emission electric arc furnace (EAF) processes at Tata Steel's UK operations will inevitably result in the loss of 2,500 jobs, CEO T V Narendran stated. Workers' unions have expressed strong opposition, initiating ongoing protests.

Tata Steel, which owns the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot, is committed to reducing CO2 emissions by shifting from blast furnace production methods. With support from the UK government, the firm plans to execute a 1.25 billion pounds decarbonisation investment plan.

The switch to EAF, aimed at making Tata Steel's UK business more competitive by cutting costs and reducing emissions, is expected to complete in three years. Despite immediate job losses, the transition promises long-term sustainability and improved financial performance.