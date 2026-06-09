Tata Steel's community initiatives span six states, impacting nearly 7 million lives: Official

"Under Masti Ki Pathshala, children from the poor strata are identified and sent to regular schools. The children, including ragpickers and slum dwellers, are now going to school. Even some of them who were on drugs were motivated to go to school...There is a pilot project for such children in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in association with the Odisha government," Ramam said.

The foundation is working in 10 towns in Odisha, and that can be replicated in other states, he said.

It also supports the preservation of indigenous tribal languages, including Ho, Mundari and Santhali, while its 'Samvaad' platform promotes tribal culture, heritage and knowledge systems, he said.