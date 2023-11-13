Tata Steel to axe 800 jobs at Dutch plant

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel said on Monday that it would axe around 800 jobs at its plant in the Netherlands to cut costs as it switches to green technology for bringing down pollution levels.



Tata currently employs around 9,200 people at the Ijmuiden factory, located on the sea coast around 30 km from Amsterdam.

"Despite all efforts by Tata Steel to improve its market position and reduce costs, more needs to be done,” the company said in a statement.

It also highlighted the fact that significant investments are being made to transition to a cleaner company.

The Tata steel factory is being blamed for around 7 per cent of the total CO2 emissions of the Netherlands, making it the biggest single polluter in the country.

Tata Steel said it plans to replace production based on coal and iron ore with ovens running on metal scrap and hydrogen by 2030.

The company is working with the Dutch government on plans to adopt more environment-friendly ways of making steel but has not yet reached an agreement on the financial support that it is also seeking