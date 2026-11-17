The UK was slower in curbing imports, allowing excess steel to accumulate in the market before recent quota reductions helped push prices towards more sustainable levels, he added.

The steel industry is particularly vulnerable to geopolitical developments as it depends on the movement of raw materials and finished products across international borders, Narendran said.

The conflict in West Asia has pushed up sea freight rates, while the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep raw material costs elevated, he added.

"It is an industry which is always buffeted by these external shocks, and our job is how we can build resilience into our organisations and deal with the good times and the bad times in a mature way," Narendran said.

To survive price downturns, companies must focus sharply on cutting costs and improving efficiency.

"In a volatile industry like ours, it is very important to be the last person standing. If steel prices drop, we should have the efficiency to be competitive enough to deliver profitability," he added.

Alongside cost control, Tata Steel is focusing on high-end, value-added products such as automotive steel, tinplate packaging, and specialised pipes that discerning customers buy, helping protect margins from sudden swings in global commodity prices.

"Anyone can make steel, but not everyone can make very high-end steel," Narendran noted.

With European steel consumption flat, Tata Steel is spending capital in the region to maintain existing plants and switch to cleaner steelmaking, rather than building new capacity.

While the company is already executing its green steel transition in the UK, its Netherlands project depends on securing government support, he said.

Narendran explained that green steel only makes financial sense when three conditions align: Government funding, company investment, and customers willing to pay a premium for clean steel.

"You need the government to support, you need industry like us to put in money, and you need customers to be willing to pay a premium for green steel. In Europe, these conditions are there, but the business case will come only when we look at the final numbers," he said.

Breakthrough clean technologies also face steep cost hurdles worldwide, he said, adding, green hydrogen - a key clean fuel for future steelmaking must fall to around USD 2 per kg to be affordable for steelmakers, a price point not yet available anywhere in the world.

Until green rules mature and buyers are ready to pay a premium, traditional blast furnaces remain much cheaper to run than cleaner scrap-based electric furnaces in developing markets, he said.

To keep costs down and improve quality across its global plants, Tata Steel has leaned heavily on digital tools over the past decade, he said and added that at present, the company runs between 600 and 700 Artificial Intelligence (AI) models across its operations, backed by strong data systems and digital training for staff at all levels.

"Our plants in the Netherlands and India have earned the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for using advanced manufacturing technology," he said.

Ranked among the world's top 10 steelmakers by output and top six by market value, Narendran said Tata Steel measures global success through overall value creation rather than sheer output.

"Topmost for us does not mean size; it means being the most valuable and respected steel company in the world, creating value for shareholders, communities, employees, suppliers and customers," Narendran said.

"Success is a multi-dimensional measure, not a single one," he added.