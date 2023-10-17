Tata Steel arm net loss at Rs 2.29 cr

Begin typing your search...

17 Oct 2023
NEW DELHI: The Tin Plate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) on Monday said its net loss had narrowed to Rs 2.29 crore in the September quarter.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 35.10 crore during the July-September period of the preceding financial year, TCIL said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned a total income of Rs 959.95 crore, down from Rs 971.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses declined to Rs 963.07 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,018.27 crore last year. Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in the Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

