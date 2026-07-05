Tata Steel aims to spend Rs 20,000 cr in FY27 on expansion, adoption of technologies

The capex for the ongoing FY27 will be around 38 per cent higher from Rs 14,559 crore that Tata Steel has spent on capital expenditure in the preceding 2025-26 financial year.

"In FY26, we spent Rs 14,559 crore on capital expenditure, and we plan to increase this to approximately Rs 20,000 crore in FY 2026-27, with 60 per cent allocated to India," said Tata Steel's CEO & MD T V Narendran, and Koushik Chatterjee, the company's Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer.