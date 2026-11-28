The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and RD Tata Trust could not get any relief from the Bombay High Court on Friday, which said it would not pass any order deferring or granting an injunction on the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons.

The trusts had sought for the meeting to be deferred and/or for an order restraining Chandrasekaran from exercising his casting vote.

"Caveats filed by Tata Sons Pvt Ltd in Bombay High Court and Supreme Court in relation to order dated 27 Nov 2026," as per a person in the know.

The two Tata trusts can move the courts in appeal, and the caveats will help Tata Sons present their side in the matter.