Tata Sons digs in heels on Chandra’s tenure extension

At a board meeting on Tuesday, Tata Sons deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran’s continuation, signalling potential differences within the holding company of the conglomerate.

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is learnt to have set several conditions for Chandrasekaran’s re-appointment, leading to the postponement. He reportedly raised concerns over losses in certain group companies, including Air India, and flagged risks associated with heavy capital expenditure in semiconductor and battery ventures. He is also understood to have sought assurances that Tata Sons would not pursue a stock market listing.

“It definitely raises questions on the validity of the unanimous resolution passed by the trustees of Tata Trusts last year recommending a third term for Chandrasekaran,” a person familiar with the matter said, adding, “Can a nominated director of Tata Trusts go against the unanimous decision of the trustees?”