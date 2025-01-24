Tata Sierra revived, Maruti joins EV race and here are other showstoppers at Auto Expo 2025

CHENNAI: At the Auto Expo 2025, legacy met innovation as popular brands hogged the limelight by showcasing their latest models.

Tata Motors revived the iconic Sierra, blending nostalgia with modernity, and Maruti made its electric debut with the eVitara.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has solidified its role as a manufacturing hub, with brands like Hyundai, BMW, and the new entrant, Vietnam-based VinFast, unveiling their latest lineups.

Sierra says ‘Hello 2025’

Tata revealed the almost production-ready version of the new Sierra, a modern update of one of the most iconic cars of the 90s. Sierra returns with a fresh design while retaining its nostalgic appeal wherever possible.

Tata has played with the proportions of the backdoor framework to capture the iconic look of the original model. The car is also designed to allow plenty of light to enter, providing a lively ride.

This car has a simple, upright box-like rear design that promises added practicality. The version with roof rails will also be available.

The company stated that they worked on interior designs, incorporating customer feedback on everything from physical buttons to haptic controls based on other launched models.

The Sierra will feature an EV version as well, fitting into the current era and promising to connect aspirations with its overall experience.

The older version of the Tata Sierra (X)

It’s worth noting that the late Ratan Tata had provided his inputs for the new Sierra, making it even more heartwarming to know that Tata had a hand in shaping both versions of the model, separated by nearly 25 years.

Tata also revealed the Harrier.ev and Bandipur Editions of the Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, and Nexon EV, paying tribute to the wildlife of the Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. Tata Safari and Harrier EV Stealth Editions were showcased.

Avinya to fit in between Tata and Land Rover

Avinya will be a new all-EV brand by the Tata Group, featuring high-tech models positioned above Tata and below Land Rover. Avinya will also roll out two of its EVs by 2026.

Avinya X (X)

“There is no longer a concept-production vocabulary; production cars have to look like concepts,” Martin Uhlarik, the Global Design Head at Tata Motors, explained to the media after the Avinya X was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

Thoothukudi’s contribution to India’s EV market

VinFast laid the foundation stone for its plant in the coastal town of Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, last February. The production line of this Vietnamese firm is expected to become operational within six months.

The company applied for green clearance to manufacture EVs at the plant last May. In June, the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), which assists the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) in evaluating project impacts on the environment, recommended environmental clearance for VinFast.

The company is expected to create about 3,500 job opportunities and plans to roll out 1.5 lakh cars annually. VinFast also aims to cater to the export market, leveraging the town's nearby ports.

Pham Sanh Chau, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Asia, reportedly stated that they selected Thoothukudi because it is close to the seaport and airport, which will facilitate exports. He also added that they are focusing on India for the domestic market, as well as West Asia and Africa.

Before finalizing Thoothukudi, VinFast considered Manalur in Tiruvallur and locations in Gujarat. It also considered reviving Ford's Maraimalai Nagar plant near Chennai before Ford announced plans to restart manufacturing in India for export.

VinFast showcased the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, VF 9, VF e34 and the VF Wild, a pickup truck concept at the Auto Expo. The higher the model number, the larger the car. Among these, the VF 6 and VF 7 are set to launch in India soon, with one of them expected to hit the roads this year.

VinFast VF 6 (X)

The VF 6 is an electric SUV with a claimed range of up to 410 km, featuring a simple and clean design that avoids overemphasis on modern elements. The VF 7, on the other hand, is expected to compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, offering a style similar to the EV6 with minimal design modifications.

With the full list of features yet to be revealed, it is to be noted that VinFast, the all-electric manufacturer, is entering India ahead of its global rival, Tesla.

To further highlight Tamil Nadu’s industrial strength, BMW launched the iX1 LWB (Long Wheelbase) at the expo and announced that this model will be manufactured locally at the BMW Group plant in Chennai.

BMW iX1 LWB (IANS)

Maruti's first EV promises India's electric future

Auto Expo 2025 saw the display of the e Vitara, the first all-electric from the Indian automobile sector leader, Maruti. The e Vitara will offer two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh, with a claimed range of over 500 km.

Maruti also showcased new concepts for its existing models, including the Maruti Swift, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Fronx, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Jimny, and Maruti Invicto.

Maruti's e Vitara (X)

What does Maruti’s EV showcase convey? The message is clear. The Indian market is focusing on and moving towards the claimed ‘EV’ future, with the market leader also aiming to join the shift. It’s worth noting that competitors like Tata and Mahindra launched their EVs earlier, making Maruti’s move a significant step in the path towards India’s electric future.

Hyundai, one of the most reputed brands in India, also launched the Creta Electric and debuted the Ioniq 9, reinforcing the message of India’s EV future. Hyundai also debuted the Staria, a premium MPV that can be considered as Hyundai's version of the Kia Carnival.

Other EVs launched and showcased at the Auto Expo included the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XEV 9e, Kia EV6 facelift, Skoda Vision 7S, Skoda Elroq, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster, MG M9, Porsche Macan EV, Taycan, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Night Series, making a total of 26 EVs.