Tata Sampann launches vermicelli in south

CHENNAI: Tata Sampann has expanded its offering of staple foods by introducing Vermicelli across the south Indian market.

The newly introduced product range comprises three distinct variants - ‘Sorghum Millet Vermicelli,’ ‘Protein Rich Roasted Vermicelli,’ and ‘Protein Rich Seviyan Vermicelli.’ The latter two options are made with 100% semolina (suji), which ensures a balance of protein and dietary fibre.

Deepika Bhan, president, Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products said, “As health consciousness continues to rise, consumers are increasingly seeking nutrition without compromising on flavour. “ The products will be available in select premium outlets and leading e-commerce channels, as per a release.