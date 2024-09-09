Tata Power's Solar Cell in Tirunelveli goes live

CHENNAI: TP Solar, one of India's largest cell and module manufacturing companies and a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), on Monday announced the commencement of commercial production from the 2GW solar cell line at its manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli — the country’s largest single-location solar cell & module plant.

This milestone follows the successful production of solar modules earlier this year.

The indigenous production of solar cells marks a significant milestone, supporting India’s ambitious clean energy goals and reducing reliance on imports. The solar cell production, currently at 2GW capacity will enhance Tata Power's ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, and domestically produced solar components, especially for large-scale capacity-addition projects.

The plant is expected to ramp up production with the remaining 2GW capacity to be added over the next 4-6 weeks, reaching peak production within the next few months, as per a release.

Having a total cell and module manufacturing capacity of 4.3GW, the module production line at the Tirunelveli plant was commissioned in October 2023 and has produced 1250 MW of solar modules till date.

Praveer Sinha, CEO-MD, Tata Power, said, “The commencement of cell production at our Tirunelveli plant is a significant step towards indigenisation in the solar value chain and achieving self-sufficiency."

The company has committed nearly Rs 4,300 crore towards the establishment of this facility. It is a cornerstone of Tata Power's strategy to lead India's renewable energy transition, particularly in the solar rooftop and utility-scale segments, where it holds a 20 per cent market share and aims for further expansion under programs like PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

The solar cells and modules produced at the TN facility will initially cater to the company's ongoing projects, further strengthening its supply chain. With an eye on future expansion, Tata Power also plans to explore opportunities for wider market distribution.

In addition to the Tirunelveli plant, the company also operates a world-class manufacturing facility established in 1992 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This facility has a production capacity of 682MW for solar modules and 530 MW for solar cells. To date, it has supplied 3.73GW of solar modules and 2.26GW of solar cells.

Tata Power aims to increase its renewable energy portfolio from 41 per cent to 70 per cent by 2030, positioning itself as a key player in the global energy transition.