Tata Power to invest Rs 70,000 crore in wind, solar units in southern districts

CHENNAI: Eyeing on wind and solar resources in southern Tamil Nadu, the power major, Tata Power Company Limited is all set to invest Rs 70,000 crore in the next five to seven years in the state.

Addressing reporters at the Global Investors Meet 2024 (GIM-2024), held at the Chennai Trade Centre on Sunday, Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power said, “As part of GIM 2024, we are looking at investing nearly Rs 70,000 crore. We are going to set up 10 gigawatt (GW) wind and solar units in southern Tamil Nadu. This will happen over a period of time of five to seven years. The project will be equally divided for solar and wind.”

Lauding the state, Sinha said, Tamil Nadu has very good wind and solar resources. “Tata Power is also setting up a large solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Tirunelveli district. This will see an investment of Rs 4,300 crore. This new manufacturing plant will start operations in a couple of months. We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government on Monday, January 8,” he noted.

“For our new manufacturing plant, located in Tirunelveli district, we are going to hire manpower from local areas, around the plant. Of 2,000 operators, 80 per cent will be women operators. Already, we have boarded 1,000 women operators. It is a great opportunity for the local community. As these people, we get in the state are very committed and knowledgeable, we have chosen Tamil Nadu for our next investments,” he added.

Speaking about Tata Power’s projects, Praveer Sinha said, “Already 4.2 gigawatt renewable energy plants are in operation across the country and 4 GW renewable energy plants are under construction. Apart from this, the company has 10 GW manufacturing plants using coal, hydro and gas.”

Apart from this, we are aiming for 25,000 EV charging stations across the country in the next five years, he noted.

Meanwhile, the state signed MoUs with eight companies under the renewable energy sector to the tune of Rs 1.37 lakh crore on Sunday.