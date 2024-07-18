Tata Power Renewable Energy, NHPC to drive solar initiative for govt buildings pan-India

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Thursday joined NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NHPC-REL) to spearhead the installation of rooftop solar projects on government buildings across the country.

This initiative, under the ambitious PM Surya Ghar Yojna Scheme, aims for 100 per cent solarisation of government-owned buildings by December 2025.

"By leveraging our combined strengths, we are confident in achieving our goal of 100 per cent solarisation by 2025, setting a benchmark for renewable energy projects in the country,” said Deepesh Nanda, CEO and MD of TPREL, a subsidiary of the Tata Power Company Limited.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has appointed NHPC Limited as a scheme implementing partner (SIP) to drive the rooftop solar projects, which will be carried out by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NHPC-REL.

By combining forces, TPREL and NHPC-REL are poised to make significant strides toward India's renewable energy objectives, setting new standards for future endeavours in the industry.

“This initiative will not only help us meet our solarisation targets but also contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of government buildings,” said RP Goyal, CMD, NHPC.

The strategic alliance will help implement rooftop solar projects across Central ministries, states and Union Territories.