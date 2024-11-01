Tata Motors total sales marginally down at 82,682 units in Oct

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors Ltd on Friday reported a marginal decline in its domestic and international sales at 82,682 units in October as compared to 82,954 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were marginally up at 80,839 units last month against 80,825 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles were down marginally at 48,423 units over 48,637 units a year ago.

Similarly, domestic PV sales were down at 48,131 units compared to 48,337 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Tata Motors said its total commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 34,259 units, down from 34,317 units in October 2023.