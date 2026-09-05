Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover plans redundancies: Report

According to ‘The Times’, the luxury car giant is expected to formally announce the redundancy programme on Monday.

The carmaker said it needed to save about 1.7 billion pounds over the next two years as it seeks to adapt to "evolving global market conditions".

“Over the past three years, we have strengthened our house of brands and transformed our product portfolio for the next generation," JLR said in a statement.

“As we deliver the next phase of our strategy we must adapt to evolving global market conditions while targeting approximately 1.7 billion pounds of savings over the next two years and reduce break-evens to 300,000 vehicles,” it said.

“To achieve this, we must further simplify our organisation, improve efficiency and build greater resilience," it added.