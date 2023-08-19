Tata Motors offers EzServe service assistance in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tata Motors authorised dealerships have deployed the EzServe programme in Chennai. EzServe is a two-wheeler-based service, designed to provide customers with a safe and convenient experience at their doorstep.

The dealerships – Tafe Access, Srilakshmi Auto Enterprises India, Sree Gokulam Motors And Services (2) and Gurudev Motors, have deployed five EzServe bikes in Chennai, offering home visits, minor running repairs, outstation check-up camps, breakdown attention, vehicle sanitisation,and foam wash.

This programme has benefitted more than 3000 customers in the city since April 2023, contributing nearly 12% to the services conducted in Chennai.