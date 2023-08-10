Tata Motors, JLR have extensive plans for EVs: Chandrasekaran

MUMBAI: Tata Motors India and its luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover have got extensive plans for electric vehicles but hybrid vehicles are not on the radar at present, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said.

At Tata Motors’ 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually, Chandrasekaran also said it is expecting to have 50 per cent of the vehicles at least as electric vehicles or green mobility vehicles. Subsidiary JLR has a target of having 65 per cent of the vehicles on green technology by 2030.

“Tata Motors India as well as Jaguar Land Rover have got extensive plans for electric vehicles. We have launched a number of products already. And then we have Nexon’s new upgraded version getting launched any time now,” he said.

This year, the company will be launching the electric version of Harrier and then later Punch EV, he said and added that it will be rolling out a new product, Curve EV some time towards the first quarter of next year.

“So a very strong pipeline… and JLR will take orders for all electric Range Rover and Range Rover Sports later this year. “Then, we will be launching towards the end of the next year and early 2025 a series of Jaguar new models for all electric vehicles,” he said.

Chandrasekaran also said “in terms of luxury buses, I think, the company is working on it”.

According to him, the company has invested in hydrogen technology and Tata Motors for the commercial vehicles has formed a joint venture with Cummins to produce hydrogen ICE engines.

“And we will be ready to launch long-distance heavy trucks with hydrogen technology whenever it is appropriate time,” he added.

Tata Motors chairman also said the company is focussed on electric vehicles and will be going for hydrogen for commercial vehicles, especially for heavy trucks. “(But) currently we don’t have any plans for hybrid (vehicles),” he added.