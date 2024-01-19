Tata, Mahindra entities to supply components to Airbus

HYDERABAD: Airbus on Thursday said it has signed contracts with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components.

Under the contract, TASL and Mahindra Aerostructures will manufacture metallic detail parts, components and assemblies for Airbus’ A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes, a release from Airbus said.

The two companies are already among more than 100 India-based suppliers that provide components and engineering and digital services for various Airbus programmes. “Airbus has made ‘Make in India’ front and centre of its strategy in the country. Our ambition is not only to support the growth of the Indian commercial fleet but also to grow the complete aerospace ecosystem here” and that includes developing and strengthening manufacturing and engineering capabilities from our Indian partners,” said Maillard. Tata Advanced Systems and Mahindra Aerostructures already contribute to Airbus’ aircraft programmes, and the latest contracts increase our cooperation with them, he added. For Airbus, India is a strategic resource hub where the company is expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, MRO support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital, the release said.

Every Airbus commercial aircraft has components and technologies made in India, including the A220 Escape Hatch Door and the Flap Track Beams for the A320neo and A330neo aircraft. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated India’s and Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft on the first day of Wings India 2024. “The A350 is a game-changer for Air India,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO-MD, Air India.