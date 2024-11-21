Tata Electronics gets green nod for Hosur iPhone plant expansion

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA, Tamil Nadu) has granted environmental clearance for the expansion of Tata Electronics’ (TEL Components Pvt Ltd) mobile phone manufacturing plant in Hosur.

This move paves the way for a major expansion of the facility, which is already operational with an investment of Rs 3,051 crore.

As per TEL Components Private Limited, the plant is currently operating on an area of 1.49 lakh square meters and with the expansion, the total area will increase to 5 lakh square meters, representing a substantial growth in production capacity.

The daily production of mobile phones is expected to rise from 92,000 units to 2 lakh units.

The expanded plant will provide employment opportunities to 80,000 people, contributing significantly to the region’s economic growth. This investment is expected to have a multiplier effect, boosting local economies and creating ancillary industries.

TEL has decided to manufacture Apple iPhones at this facility.

The expansion involves an additional investment of Rs 3,699 crore, demonstrating Tata Electronics’ commitment to India’s electronics manufacturing sector.

With its increased production capacity, employment generation, and partnership with Apple, this development is poised to have a profound impact on the sector.