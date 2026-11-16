Tase Global’s Rs 1,000-cr expansion to chart semiconductor business foray

CHENNAI: Fresh from securing Rs 300 crore funding from ValueQuest, the Chennai-based Tase Global, with operations in the US, is awaiting State government’s approval for a 360-acre land parcel in Vellore, as it embarks on a Rs 1,000-cr expansion spanning aerospace and medical devices, besides a foray into semiconductors.
The semiconductor business is expected to take off in the current year, with the company setting up a clean room and holding discussions with two to three large global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for specialised product-line support. Revenue from the new vertical is expected to start flowing in by the third quarter of 2028.
“One of the top five global players is scheduled to visit Chennai soon. We are in discussions with two to three very large OEMs to provide specified product-line support,” Shankar Raman Vaidyanathan, founder, chairman, and CEO of Tase Global, told DT Next.
A joint venture with a tier-I OEM in the semiconductor space is expected to provide further impetus to the company’s plans. Vaidyanathan expects the partnership to help double the business in 18 months, with growth accelerating thereafter.
The proposed Vellore facility will support the company’s expansion across its business verticals. The availability of skilled manpower, lower operating costs, and Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing base have prompted the company to look beyond Chennai for its next phase of growth.
The Rs 450-crore company currently derives 65-67% of its revenues from aerospace, with the balance coming from medical devices. In Chennai, Tase is adding one lakh sq ft at its Sriperumbudur facility, including 70,000 sq ft earmarked for manufacturing operations. The expanded facility is expected to be inaugurated in January. It is also scouting for 15 acres near Sriperumbudur for further expansion.
Vaidyanathan believes Tamil Nadu has not fully capitalised on its manufacturing strengths to emerge as a major aerospace hub, unlike Bengaluru, which has benefited from the ecosystem created by HAL.
“But we have taken a conscious call to be in Tamil Nadu due to its stable workforce, backed by the IT and manufacturing prowess,” he sought to point out.
The company, which serves global customers including Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, GE, Eaton and Roche, had acquired US-based Joined Alloys for Rs 106 crore in October 2025 to strengthen its precision metal assembly capabilities. Of the Rs 300-crore recent funding commitment from ValueQuest, Rs 200 crore will be deployed towards ongoing expansion and working capital, while the balance is awaiting clearance from the US Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS).