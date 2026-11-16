Tase Global’s Rs 1,000-cr expansion to chart semiconductor business foray

The semiconductor business is expected to take off in the current year, with the company setting up a clean room and holding discussions with two to three large global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for specialised product-line support. Revenue from the new vertical is expected to start flowing in by the third quarter of 2028.

“One of the top five global players is scheduled to visit Chennai soon. We are in discussions with two to three very large OEMs to provide specified product-line support,” Shankar Raman Vaidyanathan, founder, chairman, and CEO of Tase Global, told DT Next.

A joint venture with a tier-I OEM in the semiconductor space is expected to provide further impetus to the company’s plans. Vaidyanathan expects the partnership to help double the business in 18 months, with growth accelerating thereafter.

The proposed Vellore facility will support the company’s expansion across its business verticals. The availability of skilled manpower, lower operating costs, and Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing base have prompted the company to look beyond Chennai for its next phase of growth.