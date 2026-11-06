Tase Global to receive Rs 300 cr from ValueQuest's Tristar Fund

CHENNAI: Tase Global is set to receive an investment of Rs 300 crore from ValueQuest's Tristar Fund. This marks Tristar Fund's fourth portfolio company, following its recent fundraise of over Rs 2,100 crore in commitments within 15 months of its first close.
Tase operates an integrated manufacturing platform across India and the US, with capabilities including high-precision machining, complex component manufacturing, sheet-metal fabrication, specialised processes and precision assemblies.
The Chennai-based precision engineering and manufacturing platform serves global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers across medical and analytical instrumentation, aerospace, defence and industrial applications, with established relationships that include Roche, PerkinElmer, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, GE and Eaton.
Spark Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company on the transaction.
Shankar Raman Vaidyanathan, founder, chairman-CEO, Tase Global, said: "Value Quest's partnership will support our next phase of growth as we expand capacity, integrate our US operations and pursue larger OEM programmes. We value its strategic perspective and focus on institutionalisation as we build TASE Global into a trusted partner for complex, high-value manufacturing across aerospace, medical technology and semiconductors.”
Aniket Dharamshi, co-founder and managing partner, ValueQuest, said: "Tase Global represents the kind of business we seek to partner with through the Tristar Fund: a company with strong manufacturing capabilities and relationships with global customers that have demanding qualification requirements. These capabilities and relationships can create meaningful barriers to entry. As global supply chains evolve, we see an opportunity for Indian precision engineering companies to move beyond component supply and become integrated manufacturing partners. Tase Global's presence in India and the US gives it a strong platform to pursue that opportunity."