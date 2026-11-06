Tase Global to receive Rs 300 cr from ValueQuest's Tristar Fund

Tase operates an integrated manufacturing platform across India and the US, with capabilities including high-precision machining, complex component manufacturing, sheet-metal fabrication, specialised processes and precision assemblies.

The Chennai-based precision engineering and manufacturing platform serves global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers across medical and analytical instrumentation, aerospace, defence and industrial applications, with established relationships that include Roche, PerkinElmer, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, GE and Eaton.

Spark Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company on the transaction.