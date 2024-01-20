Tanishq unveils ‘Festival of diamonds’

CHENNAI: Tanishq, India’s largest jewelleryretail brand from the house of Tata, has launched the ‘Festival of diamonds’ that will showcase an extensive range of diamond jewellery pieces.

An array of curated diamond earrings, bracelets, neckwear, finger rings, and more await customers, who are looking to make additions to their jewellery trousseau box, as per a release.

“This Festival of Diamonds, one can experience the delight of choosing from a unique yet wide range of assortment which is perfect for self-indulgence, birthdays, smaller milestones, and other special occasions,” it said, adding the Tanishq’s diamond range was available from Rs 15,000 only. It is also offering up to 20 per cent off (subject to terms and conditions) on diamond jewellery value. The Tata brand is also facilitating the exchange of old gold at 100 per cent (subject to terms and conditions) current value for a new diamond jewellery, offering a unique and eco-friendly way to acquire trendy new pieces.