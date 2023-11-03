TaMo reports consolidated Q2 net profit of Rs 3,783 cr

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors (TaMo) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,783 crore for the September quarter. The Mumbai-based auto major had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,004 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,05,128 crore, against Rs 79,611 crore in the year-ago period.

Its electric vehicle arm has inked a licensing pact to source electrified architecture from Jaguar Land Rover for the development of ‘Avinya’ range of cars.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), both 100 per cent subsidiaries of the auto major, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tata Motors said.

TPEM and JLR will also enter into an engineering services agreement to support former’s content requirements for the first vehicle development.