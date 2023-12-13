TaMo posts record sales as November retail drives biz

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors recorded its highest-ever monthly retail sales in November on the back of robust demand for its sports utility vehicles amid the festive period, according to a top company official.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said the automaker retailed around 53,000 units in November, which was 8 per cent higher as compared to October this year and 30 per cent up as compared to sales in November 2022.

The company also witnessed strong sales performance in the 47 days long festive period this year with registrations of around 79,374 units, up 18 per cent over the same period of last year.

“We had a very strong festive season, which I would attribute mainly to the newly launched face-lifted Nexon, Harrier, Safari and the iCNG range. And therefore, our VAHAN registrations, or real sale as we call it, was the highest ever in our history,” Chandra said. He noted that the passenger vehicle segment is set to record its best ever performance in the current fiscal with the industry expected to cross the 40-lakh cumulative sales mark.

When asked if it could be a record year for Tata Motors as the company in terms of sales, he noted: “Yes, absolutely, for industry as well as for us.” The company’s market share in terms of retail sales crossed the 15 per cent-mark last month, Chandra said. He noted that the company’s SUV portfolio led the retail sales growth in the last few months. Last month, Nexon and Punch were at the top two positions in the SUV segment, Chandra said.