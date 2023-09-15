TaMo plans to set up separate sales network for EVs this fiscal year

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors (TaMo) plans to set up separate sales network for its electric passenger vehicles in current fiscal year as it looks to give differentiated experience to the buyers opting for the environment-friendly models, according to a top company official.

The Mumbai-based auto major, which on Thursday introduced all-new versions of its Nexon EV and Nexon (internal combustion engine), said it will start experimenting with new outlets in some of the cities where EV volumes have gone up.

“We’ll have to separate them (sales outlets for EVs and ICE) given that we have different requirements of customers and also a growing portfolio (of EVs)” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said. He said the company would look at places where it would be viable to have exclusive outlets for the EV range.

“We need to separate outlets because there would not be enough space to keep both EVs, ICE models at the same place..So there’s a practical difficulty... we will not be able to do justice to both. So you will start seeing exclusive outlets starting slowly from the coming quarters,” Chandra stated.

Tata Motors’ current EV portfolio comprises the flagship SUV Nexon EV range, Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the XPRES-T EV.

When asked about the locations where the exclusive outlets would come up, Chandra said: “We’ll start with pilot cities. I can’t disclose the locations right now.”