Tamil Nadu shoppers drive 100% growth in daily essentials

CHENNAI: As customers gear up for the festive season, Tamil Nadu is seeing a strong shift in everyday shopping, with purchases across everyday essentials growing 100% over a regular day during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.
From grocery staples and snacks to products for young children and pets, customers are increasingly exploring premium choices that combine quality, convenience and care. This trend is getting increasingly popular on Amazon Now where products from fresh fruits and vegetables, milk and bread to even fashion essentials in 11 cities of the state are reaching customers within minutes. These include Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Melvisharam and Gudiyatham.
The local momentum comes as the Amazon Great Indian Festival records its biggest-ever opening. The event has recorded over 440 million visits in its early phase, the highest ever in the history of Amazon.in. Customers from every pin code in India placed orders in just 12 hours, with over 72% of visits coming from beyond the top nine metros like Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli in TN. Amazon recorded 100% year-on-year growth in shopping volume on Day 1 and close to 100% growth in new customers, Srikant Sree Ram, director, Everyday Essentials, Amazon India said here on Tuesday. “In Tamil Nadu, we are seeing strong growth of our everyday essentials category, alongside a clear interest in more considered, premium choices,” he added. TN is upported by 7 fulfilment centres, 4 sort centres, 135 last-mile delivery stations and over 1600 delivery hub partners.