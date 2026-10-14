Tamil Nadu shoppers drive 100% growth in daily essentials

The local momentum comes as the Amazon Great Indian Festival records its biggest-ever opening. The event has recorded over 440 million visits in its early phase, the highest ever in the history of Amazon.in. Customers from every pin code in India placed orders in just 12 hours, with over 72% of visits coming from beyond the top nine metros like Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli in TN. Amazon recorded 100% year-on-year growth in shopping volume on Day 1 and close to 100% growth in new customers, Srikant Sree Ram, director, Everyday Essentials, Amazon India said here on Tuesday. “In Tamil Nadu, we are seeing strong growth of our everyday essentials category, alongside a clear interest in more considered, premium choices,” he added. TN is upported by 7 fulfilment centres, 4 sort centres, 135 last-mile delivery stations and over 1600 delivery hub partners.