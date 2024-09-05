Tamil Nadu leads in tech innovation, skill development: Official

CHENNAI: “Tamil Nadu has been a frontrunner in adapting to global technological advancements and market demands, particularly in the education and industrial sectors,” said Sudha S, member secretary, State Planning Commission, on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII TN Skill Summit, themed ‘Industry Institution Integration: Driving Tamil Nadu's Transformation Journey' , she said "we believe skilling must begin at the school level, as it lays the foundation for students’ success in higher education and beyond. Our initiatives, such as ‘Enum Elithum’ scheme and AI-driven evaluation systems, reflect our commitment to fostering innovation and equipping students with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly changing world."

"The TN government's commitment to innovation is not limited to industries but extends to the public sector as well. Through the TN Innovation Initiative, we have funded departments with Rs 900 crore over nine years to ensure they remain relevant with technological advancements."

"Our innovation hubs in Hosur and Sriperumbudur serve as spaces for students, entrepreneurs, and startups to develop critical skills and collaborate with sectoral experts, further supporting our state's ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy,” she added.

Srivats Ram, chairman, CII TN State Council and MD, Wheels India, said "Technology is transforming industries, including manufacturing, where IoT, data analytics, and algorithm-based controls are now essential. We need engineers with technical and computer-related skills to manage these advancements. Companies and educational institutions must adapt, as constant learning is crucial in today’s fast-evolving landscape."

"TN's strong ecosystem is evident, with 89 per cent of youth seeking internships and our manufacturing sector contributing 20 per cent to the state's GDP. As India's top electronics exporter, we continue to attract investments that create jobs. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation are key to workforce development with collaboration and practical training essential for preparing our youth," he added.