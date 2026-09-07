Talent platform Kruu to drop edtech from name, raise $1.5 mn

“Any innovation, anything which you are bringing to the world, it does take that time,” Srinivasan said in a recent interaction with

For him, the link between music and entrepreneurship is natural. “The only difference is…the product is you,” he said. Both require understanding the audience, responding to its needs and constantly adapting. “Talent and opportunity meet when it becomes a venture.” That philosophy now underpins Kruu, the Chennai-based talent discovery and assessment platform, which is raising a $1.5-million bridge round, after securing close to $1.6 million so far from marquee investors such as Girish Mathrubhootam, Mithun Sancheti.