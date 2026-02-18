TAKE Solutions to develop AI platform

CHENNAI: TAKE Solutions on Tuesday announced its strategic plan to develop a comprehensive unified AI Platform to support multiple healthcare use cases such as diagnostics and pathology automation, hospital workflow and clinical trials.
Against the backdrop of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, this platform is to revolutionise the healthcare ecosystem, a statement said.
It will serve as a one-stop digital infrastructure layer enabling hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinical trial organisations, and clinics to seamlessly adopt and deploy artificial intelligence solutions, it said.
“This marks a transformational step in TAKE Solutions’ evolution, deeply aligned with the India’s push to position AI as a critical tool for societal good,” it mentioned.