Taiwan's chipmaker TSMC reports 58 pc jump in profit, warns about Iran war impacts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., a key supplier for Apple and Nvidia and the largest contract chipmaker in the world, reported a record net quarterly profit of 572.5 billion new Taiwan dollars (USD 18.1 billion) for the first three months of the year, better than analysts had expected.

Profit for the quarter was 58.3 per cent higher compared to the 361.6 billion new Taiwan dollars (USD 11.5 billion) booked in the same period a year earlier. It was also 13.2 per cent higher compared with the previous quarter in October-December.