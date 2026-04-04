TAFE sold 2.15 L tractors in FY26

TAFE concluded the fiscal year on a strong note, delivering 37.4 per cent growth in March 2026, a substantial achievement against the domestic industry growth of 29 per cent for the month. The faster than industry growth reflects TAFE’s strong product line-up, deep farmer connect, and consistent demand across key agricultural regions.

The company achieved its highest-ever domestic sales, both the company’s brands Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors, recording their highest sales. TAFE’s export momentum remained strong, with 12,584 tractors shipped to international markets, underscoring the company’s robust global presence and diversified growth strategy.