TAFE sold 2.15 L tractors in FY26

CHENNAI: Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) announced a record performance in FY26, with tractor sales approximately 2,14,951 units, the highest ever in the company’s history.
TAFE concluded the fiscal year on a strong note, delivering 37.4 per cent growth in March 2026, a substantial achievement against the domestic industry growth of 29 per cent for the month. The faster than industry growth reflects TAFE’s strong product line-up, deep farmer connect, and consistent demand across key agricultural regions.
The company achieved its highest-ever domestic sales, both the company’s brands Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors, recording their highest sales. TAFE’s export momentum remained strong, with 12,584 tractors shipped to international markets, underscoring the company’s robust global presence and diversified growth strategy.
To meet sustained demand across domestic and export markets, TAFE’s manufacturing plants operated at full capacity during the year. The company is actively evaluating capacity expansion initiatives to support future growth and reinforce its leadership position in the global tractor industry.
Lakshmi Venu, vice chairman, TAFE, said, “This has been a very positive year for both the tractor market and for farmers across the country. In addition to favourable monsoons, the government’s move to reduce GST has provided significant relief to the farming sector. “We are now seeing a very encouraging trend in the penetration of mechanisation in rural areas. This year marks a meaningful shift in the access to mechanisation for small farmers with many first time users entering the mechanisation ecosystem.” This would go a long way in improving farm productivity and strengthening farmer incomes across the country, she said.