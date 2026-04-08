TAFE inaugurates JFarm in Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers, inaugurated its adaptive research centre, TAFE JFarm Rajasthan, at Bhawani Mandi, reiterating its commitment to driving farm productivity and farmer prosperity through sharing sustainable agricultural practices.
This facility aims to empower farmers with practical insights and real-time demonstrations, helping them improve productivity and efficiency.
The centre will showcase the latest advancements in agronomy and farm practices, including trends in crop production, protection, and processing, along with world-class farm mechanization solutions adapted to Indian farming conditions.