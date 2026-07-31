Switch Mobility bags 650 e-bus order

CHENNAI: Switch Mobility, a global manufacturer of electric buses and part of the Hinduja Group, has secured an order for 650 electric buses from Sai Green Projects Pvt Ltd.
The order will support public transport deployments across Mumbai and Pune under the Centre’s PM E-Drive Phase II Tender. As part of the order, Switch Mobility will supply 9m electric buses under the CESL PM E-Drive Phase II tender, secured by Sai Green Projects as the selected operator.
These AC and Non-AC buses will serve Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd respectively.
The is a major step in the transition to sustainable public transportation.