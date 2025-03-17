Swiggy Instamart expands presence in 100 cities in India

NEW DELHI: Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart on Monday said it has expanded its reach to 100 cities across India responding to the growing demand for 10-minute deliveries, particularly in tier II and III cities.

With this expansion, millions of new customers now have access to over 30,000 products, from groceries and daily essentials to electronics, smartphones, fashion, makeup, toys, and more,all delivered in 10 minutes, Swiggy Instamart said in a statement.

Last month, Swiggy Instamart launched its service in cities such as Raipur, Siliguri, Jodhpur, and Thanjavur, the company said.

"We have noted that there is significant traction for convenience-led retail much beyond Indian metros, as both consumer behaviour and the value-proposition of quick-commerce evolve in tandem. Our expansion to 100 cities strengthens our reach and allows us to better serve growing consumer needs in underserved geographies," Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said.

He further said, "In 2025, one in four new users came from tier II or III cities, underscoring the growing demand for quick commerce."

Swiggy Instamart also said it is expanding its darkstore network by introducing 'megapods' -- ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 square feet in size, which can house up to 50,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), giving consumers access to three times the range of products available from a normal darkstore.

"The expanded assortment opens up non-grocery categories but also enhances grocery selection available on the platform. This includes a mix of FMCG and D2C brands, as well as local brands tailored to the unique preferences of customers in each city," the company said.