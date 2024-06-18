Swetha Sagar is new CBO at Butterfly Gandhimathi

CHENNAI: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, a major player in the South Indian kitchen and small domestic appliances market, has announced the appointment of Swetha Sagar as the new Manager and Chief Business Officer.

Her tenure begins on June 15, 2024, subject to shareholder approval. She succeeds Rangarajan Sriram, who managed Butterfly after its acquisition by Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. in March 2022.

Sagar brings an impressive 19 years of expertise in brand management, strategic planning, and business development, having held leadership roles at companies like Versuni India, Hindustan Coca Cola, and Hutchinson Essar.

Rangarajan Sriram has been pivotal in integrating and developing Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances under Crompton’s umbrella since 2012.

