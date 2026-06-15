Swaraj Tractors plans Rs 100 cr expansion

MUMBAI: Mahindra Group’s subsidiary Swaraj Tractors plans to foray into the heavy-duty segment with models in the 70-plus horsepower range for niche buyers, while investing over Rs 100 crore in expanding paint shop capacity at its Punjab facility.
Swaraj Tractors’ chief executive officer, Gaganjot Singh, also said the company targets rolling out at least one new product a year over the next 5-7 years, in addition to geographical and portfolio expansion of its next-gen premium tractor Protek, among others.
Swaraj Tractors currently has three manufacturing facilities and a high-tech foundry, all in Punjab, and offers tractors from a compact lightweight range to up to 70 horsepower (HP). These tractors cater to a wide range of farming needs, from traditional crop cultivation to modern, lightweight, and precision-based tasks.
The current lineup includes models like Swaraj 855, 735, 744, 960, 742, 963, the compact Swaraj Target, and the recently-introduced Naya Swaraj series and the Protek.