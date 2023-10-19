Begin typing your search...

Svitch electric bike unveils two showrooms in Chennai

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Oct 2023 2:53 AM GMT
Svitch electric bike unveils two showrooms in Chennai
CHENNAI: Svitch Electric Bike announced the opening of two exclusive showrooms in Chennai after Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Both showrooms will feature Svitch’s latest models, including Svitch XE+, known for its powerful motor, and long-range capability.

Customers will also have the opportunity to test-ride the electric bikes.

“Having vast experience and footprint in the automobile industry in Chennai, we feel proud to add a new footprint of Svitch in our basket,” said Arun Kumar R, CEO at MM Svitch Motors.

DTNEXT Bureau

