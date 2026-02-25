Suzuki e-Access electric scooter launched in Chennai with offers worth Rs 19,800

CHENNAI: Suzuki’s e-Access electric scooter is now available in the city with benefits of up to Rs 19,800. The company has announced an introductory bonus of Rs 7,000 for new customers, according to a report by Maalaimalar.
The Suzuki e-Access has a top speed of 71 kmph and offers a range of up to 95 km on a full charge. The scooter takes four hours to charge up to 80 per cent.
The model is priced at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. To make ownership easier, buyers are offered an extended warranty worth Rs 4,000.
Suzuki is providing benefits in the form of finance schemes, extended warranty and other bonuses.
The company has partnered with third-party financial institutions, enabling customers to avail finance benefits of up to Rs 9,800 at an interest rate of 5.99 per cent.