Suzlon Group secures 29.4 MW wind capacity order from BrightNight

NEW DELHI: Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured a new order to install 29.4 MW wind capacity from BrightNight in Maharashtra.

The capacity is a part of BrightNight’s 100 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Osmanabad in Maharashtra, Suzlon Group said in a statement.

“Suzlon will install 14 units of S120 –140m wind turbine generators with a hybrid lattice tubular tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each,” it said without disclosing the order value.

The project is expected to be commissioned in phases, beginning April 2024, and curb 2.5 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year, it added.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, the power generated from this project will target the Commercial and Industrial (C &I) customer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with more than 20 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

BrightNight is a global, independent power producer with a 38 gigawatt (GW) portfolio. The company works with customers across the US and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, custom built, large-scale renewable power projects.