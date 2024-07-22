Survey highlights need for private investments to boost talent, productivity: Experts

NEW DELHI: The pre-budget Economic Survey highlights the need for measures to boost talent and productivity through private sector investment, experts said on Monday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2023-24 in Parliament.

Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India said the Survey has highlighted measures to boost talent and productivity through private sector investment in skills (in addition to what the government is initiating), physical and digital connectivity and building state capacity and capabilities.

She said MSMEs, agriculture, education and employment, and upskilling as key pillars for uplifting the masses through jobs, income and skills.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist and Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA said the Survey stresses that in the medium term, growth needs to be supported by the private corporate sector as well as the state governments.

On inflation, she said that "managing inflation is not just the prerogative of the RBI and its MPC, and would require active intervention by the Centre, especially in the arena of food price management. The realisation of both these paradigms is crucial to ensure an optimal growth-inflation mix over the medium term."