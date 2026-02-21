Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The 6-3 decision centres on tariffs imposed under an emergency powers law, including the sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs he levied on nearly every other country. The high court ruled his use of an emergency powers law to set import duties without Congress was illegal.

Trump told a news conference he's “absolutely ashamed” of justices who voted to strike down his tariffs, calling the decision “deeply disappointing.”

“Their decision is incorrect,” he said. “But it doesn't matter because we have very powerful alternatives.” He did not immediately specify them.

His loss before the conservative-majority high court came despite a series of short-term Trump wins that have allowed him to move ahead with key aspects of his broad agency.

It's the first major piece of Trump's broad agenda to come squarely before the nation's highest court, which he helped shape with the appointments of three conservative jurists in his first term.