Sunny Deol offers to settle dues for his Mumbai bungalow: BoB

CHENNAI: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said actor Sunny Deol has offered to settle the dues related to his bungalow in Mumbai.

The lender's statement comes hours after it withdraw the public notice to auction the villa owned by actor and sitting BJP Member of Parliament to recover Rs 56 crore dues.

"In the meantime, the borrower has approached the bank for settling the dues as per the sale notice published on August 20, wherein the borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted," the bank said.