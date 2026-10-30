Sundram Fasteners Ltd sees 14% rise in Q2 net profit

The Chennai-based company has reported a 12% growth in standalone profit after tax to Rs 310.95 crore in six months to September over the same period last year. It had posted a profit of Rs 278.62 crore in the April-September period of FY26. The standalone revenue from operations for the period under review grew 26% to Rs 3,375.53 crore from Rs 2,688.54 crore in the same period last year, the company has said.



Domestic sales for the period were at Rs 1,172.90 crore compared to Rs 956.94 crore during H1 last year, registering a growth of 23% year-on-year, it said.



Buoyed by favourable customer demand, SFL registered exports of Rs 530.95 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as against Rs 338.02 crore in the July-September of the previous year, marking a growth of 57%, the company said.