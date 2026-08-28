Sundram Fasteners enters submersible pumps biz

CHENNAI: Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL) is entering the submersible pump segment with its new V4 range of 4-inch submersible pumps for agricultural applications, developed as a pilot initiative.
The initial rollout will cover four districts in Tamil Nadu — Tirunelveli, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari — with Tirunelveli as the first launch market in August 2026.
SV Mahesh, executive director, Sundram Fasteners, said, “Our foray into the submersible pump segment extends our existing experience in the water-pump business and offers an opportunity to apply our engineering capabilities to address the needs of rural India. Through this pilot, we aim to understand the requirements of agricultural customers and develop solutions by building the right product that combines reliability, engineering quality and a support ecosystem.”