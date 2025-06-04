Sundaram Home Finance’s disbursements outside south cross Rs 1,000 crore

CHENNAI: On the back of its steady and continued expansion outside the south market, Sundaram Home Finance (HF) breached the Rs 1,000 crore disbursement mark in these markets in FY25.

In the recent past, Sundaram Home Finance expanded its presence in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and MP and entered Chhattisgarh also.

With its growing presence across the country, the contribution from non-south geographies has doubled in the last couple of years to around 20 per cent of the company’s overall disbursements.

D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “We had identified specific pockets of growth opportunities in markets outside south India and this has served well for us. This milestone in our growth journey is testament to our strategic focus of spreading our wings across the country.”

On the growth drivers, he said, “The size of the markets, the opening of new branches and strengthening presence in existing locations including adding people have contributed to the over 50 per cent year on year growth in disbursements in the non-south geographies.”

Sundaram Home Finance, with close to 25 branches in non-south markets, plans to open five more branches in the near term.

On the growth plans, Lakshminarayanan said, “The focus this year will be on strengthening our presence in locations where we had expanded in the last couple of years while at the same time looking for select growth opportunities in new tier 2 and 3 towns outside south India."

The company is looking at disbursements of around Rs 1,500 cr this year from the non-south market.