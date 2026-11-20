CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance (HF) is expanding its presence in the Emerging Business (EB) segment in Telangana. The company, which registered disbursements of just over Rs 55 crore last year, is now targeting disbursements of Rs 120 crore over the next 12 months in the EB segment in Telangana.
The EB segment comprises working capital loans of up to Rs 20 lakh and affordable housing finance of up to Rs 40 lakh.
After opening 10 branches in Telangana in its first year, it is now planning to double its EB branch network there over the next 12 months. Sundaram HF opened a new EB branch on Friday.
It is also planning to hire around 75 people in Telangana over the next 12 months. D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram HF said, “we have registered strong EB growth in the first half of this year in Telangana and expect this growth momentum to continue over the next 12 months.”
Sundaram HF reported a net profit of Rs 175 crore on disbursements of Rs 3,864 crore in the first half of this year. Assets Under Management went up 14% to Rs 21,213 crore as on September 30, 2026 against Rs 18,572 crore as on September 30, 2025.