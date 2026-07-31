Sundaram Home Finance sees Q1 net profit up 37% to Rs 85 crore

Disbursements for Q1 ended June 30, 2026 went up 12 per cent to Rs 1,665 crore against Rs 1,488 crore registered in the same quarter of the previous year.

Assets Under Management stood at Rs 20,325 crore as on June 30, 2026, a rise of 11 per cent as compared to Rs 18,027 crore as on June 30, 2025.

The disbursements in the emerging business segment comprising small ticket loans and affordable housing finance more than doubled in Q1 to Rs 180 crore from Rs 83 crore registered in Q1 of last year.