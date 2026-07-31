Sundaram Home Finance sees Q1 net profit up 37% to Rs 85 crore

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance (HF) has registered a 37 per cent increase in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 at Rs 85 crore compared to Rs 62 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Disbursements for Q1 ended June 30, 2026 went up 12 per cent to Rs 1,665 crore against Rs 1,488 crore registered in the same quarter of the previous year.
Assets Under Management stood at Rs 20,325 crore as on June 30, 2026, a rise of 11 per cent as compared to Rs 18,027 crore as on June 30, 2025.
The disbursements in the emerging business segment comprising small ticket loans and affordable housing finance more than doubled in Q1 to Rs 180 crore from Rs 83 crore registered in Q1 of last year.
D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “Economic development in smaller towns is driving rising home ownership and improving affordability, and this is opening up strong growth opportunities for us. Our emerging business segment has scaled up nicely on the back of this trend, with our expansion across the southern states helping us register healthy growth in the segment in the first quarter.”
He also said, “we will continue to expand our EB network with plans to open 25 more branches in the segment this year. We also expect our prime home finance segment to grow well this year, with continued focus on the mid segment of the market.”