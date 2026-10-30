Sundaram Home Finance Q2 net profit up 20% to Rs 90 crore; EB disbursements double to Rs 418 crore

D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “During the first half of the year, we expanded our branch network into small towns across the South market and have added close to 50 new branches over the last 12 months. This led us to almost doubling our emerging business disbursements in the first half to Rs 418 crore.”

On the outlook for the second half, he said, “We believe the housing demand in the mid segment continues to remain robust with volumes largely driven by small towns. With the setting up of over 120 emerging business branches, we are now well poised to leverage this network to take the growth momentum into the rest of the year. We will continue to invest in infrastructure in tier 3 and 4 towns across south India in the second half.”