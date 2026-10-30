Sundaram Home Finance Q2 net profit up 20% to Rs 90 crore; EB disbursements double to Rs 418 crore

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance has registered a 20% increase in its net profit for the Q2 ended September 30, 2026 at Rs 90 crore as compared to Rs 75 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Overall disbursements went up 31% to Rs 2,199 crore in Q2 ended 30 th September 2026 as compared to Rs 1,681crore registered in Q2 ended September 30, 2025.
Assets Under Management went up 14% to Rs 21,213 crore as on 30th September 2026 against Rs 18,572 crore as on September 30, 2025.
Disbursements from the emerging business segment comprising affordable housing finance and small ticket loans went up 63% to Rs 238 crore in Q2 ended September 30, 2026 from Rs 146 crore registered in the same period the previous year.
D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “During the first half of the year, we expanded our branch network into small towns across the South market and have added close to 50 new branches over the last 12 months. This led us to almost doubling our emerging business disbursements in the first half to Rs 418 crore.”
On the outlook for the second half, he said, “We believe the housing demand in the mid segment continues to remain robust with volumes largely driven by small towns. With the setting up of over 120 emerging business branches, we are now well poised to leverage this network to take the growth momentum into the rest of the year. We will continue to invest in infrastructure in tier 3 and 4 towns across south India in the second half.”