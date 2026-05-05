Sundaram Home Finance FY26 net profit up 15% to Rs 282 cr; Emerging biz goes past Rs 500 cr

CHENNAI: Sundaram Home Finance, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd., has registered a 15 per cent rise in its net profit for the year ended March 31, 026 at Rs 282 crore compared to Rs 245 crore registered in the same period the previous year.
Disbursements for the year ended March 31, 2026 went up 5 per cent to Rs 6,842 crore against Rs 6,517 crore registered in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Assets under Management registered a 14 per cent rise at Rs 19,909 crore as on March 31, 2026 compared to Rs 17,428 crore as on March 31, 2025.
The disbursements in the emerging business (EB) segment comprising affordable housing finance and small ticket loans crossed the milestone of Rs 500 crore in FY26 and ended the year with Rs 590 crore compared to Rs 229 crore registered in the previous year.
During the year, the company added 500 employees and close to 5,000 customers besides crossing the milestone of 100 EB branches.
D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “The EB has expanded to Karnataka, Andhra and Telangana on the back of an established presence in TN. This segment saw a strong growth with its disbursements more than doubling in FY26. The contribution of this segment to the overall disbursements is now close to 10 per cent."
He also said, "in both the prime and the EB segment, we believe there are significant opportunities available in the mid-tier and smaller towns. Our expansion into new tier 4 and 5 towns will drive our growth in the EB segment this year."