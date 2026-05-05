Sundaram Home Finance FY26 net profit up 15% to Rs 282 cr; Emerging biz goes past Rs 500 cr

Disbursements for the year ended March 31, 2026 went up 5 per cent to Rs 6,842 crore against Rs 6,517 crore registered in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Assets under Management registered a 14 per cent rise at Rs 19,909 crore as on March 31, 2026 compared to Rs 17,428 crore as on March 31, 2025.

The disbursements in the emerging business (EB) segment comprising affordable housing finance and small ticket loans crossed the milestone of Rs 500 crore in FY26 and ended the year with Rs 590 crore compared to Rs 229 crore registered in the previous year.