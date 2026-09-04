Sundaram Home Finance eyes Rs 1,300 cr AUM from emerging biz segment

After ending FY26 with an Assets Under Management (AUM) of over Rs 650 crore in the EB segment in TN, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance is now looking to grow this to around Rs 1,300 cr by the end of the financial year.

The EB segment focuses on affordable housing financing and small ticket working capital loans. The company forayed into this segment in October 2022 with the launch in Madurai. Over the last four years, the company has opened around 70 EB branches in TN.

The company is now planning to open over 10 branches in small towns in TN in the EB segment. As part of this expansion, the company recently opened new EB branches in Ramanathapuram and Ottanchattiram in addition to expanding its EB presence to two temple towns, Tiruchendur and Tirukovilur.